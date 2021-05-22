A La Primitiva winner wins more than 1.4 million and the jackpot is already at 6.1 million

The draw for the Primitiva this Saturday, May 22, 2021 has not had a special category winners (six hits plus reimbursement), so in the next draw, which will be held on Thursday, May 27, a boat of 6.1 million euros.

First category (six hits) there was a winner, who pocketed a prize of 1.47 million euros. The lucky player sealed his ticket in receiving office number 12,520 of El Prat de Llobregat, in Barcelona.

Second-rate (five hits plus complementary), there were eight winners, who will charge 27,695 euros. The third category winners (five hits) are 169, and will charge 2,840 euros.

In the fourth category (four hits) there were 9,814 winners, each charging 79.01 euros. In the fifth category (three hits) there were 186,386 hits. Each of them takes 8 euros. By last, 1.27 million players they take the refund.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado celebrates the Primitiva draw twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, being the draw of greater acceptance in Spain.

In the section of 20minutos.es lotteries you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.