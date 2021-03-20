A La Primitiva winner wins 1.5 million euros and the jackpot rises to 57 million

The draw for the Primitive celebrated this Saturday has left a single winner first category (6 hits), which has won 1,547,916.80 euros.

The winning ticket has been validated in the lottery administration number 2 of Three songs (Madrid), has informed Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in a statement.

Likewise, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been a total of four successful in four different provinces. Specifically, the tickets have been validated in administrations of the localities of The Zubia (Grenade), Totana (Murcia), Verin (Ourense) and Barbastro (Huesca).

On the other hand, as there were no winning tickets of the special category (6 hits + refund), the boat that will be put into play in Thursday’s draw goes up to 57 million of euros.

The collection In the draw held this Saturday it has amounted to a total of 12,741,280 euros.