A La Primitiva winner wins 1.5 million and the jackpot rises to 5.1 million

The draw for the Primitive held this Saturday has left a first category winner (6 hits) that has won a total of 1,493,486.02 euros.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, said winning ticket has been validated in a receiving office in the Sevillian town of Villaverde del Rio.

In the second category there are three other successful tickets that have been sold in Yátova (Valencia), Madrid and through the official Internet channel of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

Likewise, since there are no successful tickets of special category, the generated pot accumulates for the draw next Thursday, April 15, in which a single winner of the first category with a special category could win 5.1 million of euros.

Finally, the collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 11,852,629 euros.