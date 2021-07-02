“A la mexicana” Cynthia Rodríguez and Kristal Silva wiggle | Instagram

The singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez took her best steps with one of her colleagues, Kristal Silva, who returned to the set of “Venga la Alegría”, the conductors increased the temperature in the forum and polished the floor with dancing “very Mexican”

The driver, just out of the reality show of “Survivor Mexico“, with his partner Cynthia Rodriguez, showed their best steps when remembering a popular song by Thalía, “Amor a la Méxicana”.

The enthusiasm they impressed on their choreography was so much that the earring of one of the conductors ended up on the floor, fortunately, “Capi” Pérez, who very closely admired the movements of the “coahuilense” and the “former beauty queen” he noticed, and lifted Silva’s accessory from the ground, who ended up laughing at the driver’s jokes.

The moment between the acclaimed collaborators of Tv Azteca, the “host of Venga la Alegría“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz y Kristal, was aroused when presenting the section” Snooping in the networks “, when in an instant they presented a photograph of the singer, television actress and today Tommy Mottola’s wife, Thalía.

As is customary, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez, wasted all her appeal by wearing a short floral dress in orange tones with which she not only showed a larger opening below the neck but also showed off her beautiful legs, in addition to showing skill. to dance in heels without losing your balance.

Despite her height, the “former academic” always uses good shoes to provide greater definition to her statuesque legs and add a plus to her outfit. It should be said that the “television actress”, who has a long hair, opted on this occasion for a tall bun that added a few inches more in height.

For her part, the recently expelled from the reality show wore a green and white dress that further highlighted the tanned hue that she acquired after passing through the survival contest.

The composer and “dancer” is skilled in the art of moving her silhouette to the rhythm of music, a taste that from what can be seen, she also shares with her partner, Carlos Rivera, who frequently surprises her followers with a than other choreography on his Instagram account or Tik Tok.

For her part, the “youtuber” and model, Cynthia Rodríguez, who was considered a “grupera princess”, finally returns to share with her partner her crazy and memorable moments and together turn social networks upside down with her incomparable charisma and beauty .

Our dear @cynoficial and @kristalsilva_ bring all the attitude this Thursday! #SobrevivienteVLA, is read through the program’s official Instagram account.

Undoubtedly, the “cheerleaders” of the broadcast always manage to enchant viewers with funny moments that make each of the broadcasts “unique”.

Both showed the camaraderie and the good relationship that they have as colleagues of the Ajusco television station, an example of this was the reactions from the public, the video has more than 30 thousand views, added to various comments and expressions of affection that the public has shown them.

Cyn and Kris together give me 1000 more years to live, ‘Together they are the best! Two queens … There is nothing like them ‘,’ This duo was already missed .. Always making their fools ‘,’ Together they are dynamite! Let them both have more sections !! ‘ ‘Ayy they two give me life haha, so good to see them together’.

In some other comments, users celebrated the return of Kristal Silva to the broadcast to whom they expressed how much they missed her