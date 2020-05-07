         A kiss is an exchange of bacteria as happens with sex (luckily they only last a day in your mouth)

The glans of the penis is covered by 17,000,000 bacteria. The vaginal cavity is lined with a layer of 10,000,000 microbes per square centimeter. In a standard sex act, then, a multi-million dollar bacterial exchange occurs, and 250 different viruses are transmitted.

A kiss, in that sense, is not much more chaste. Fortunately, all those foreign bacteria that pass into your mouth barely live a day.

Bacterial communities

According to a study, a single passionate kiss encourages the transfer of up to 1 billion bacteria from one mouth to another, along with about 0.7 milligrams of protein, 0.45 milligrams of salt, 0.7 micrograms of fat and 0.2 micrograms of “various organic compounds”, which in Roman paladin means “food scraps”.

However, microbes often jealously defend their territory, so after the kiss, as explained Bill Bryson in The human body:

The host microorganisms in the two people involved start a kind of gigantic cleansing process, and in about a day’s time the microbial profile on both sides will have been more or less completely restored to what they were before interlacing the tongues. Occasionally some pathogens sneak in, and that’s when we catch herpes or a cold, but that’s the exception rather than the rule.

During the Middle Ages it was decreed that the kiss, like love play or preliminaries in general, was reprehensible. AND Sigmund Freud He cataloged the kiss as “perversion” in his Three Essays on the Theory of Sexuality. And that they did not know about this multibillion-dollar crossbreeding of bacteria.

