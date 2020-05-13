Even though it’s been 16 years since ‘Kill Bill’ came to an end, fans are still waiting for Tarantino to decide to direct a third installment, since they consider that the characters still have stories to tell, and it seems that they are not the only ones asking for a new movie, since Vivica A Fox wants ‘Kill Bill 3’ to be produced.

Long ago Tarantino commented that he already had plans to produce a new installment That he had the girlfriend as the protagonist, however, he declared that it would take at least 15 years before presenting the new story, and the deadline has already been met, so surely fans will resume their request very soon.

While there is no specific plot for the new movie, it is said that this would focus on the revenge of Nikki, the daughter of Vernita Green, who would seek to end the life of the bride, because she murdered her mother in front of her eyes for having participated in the Two Pines massacre, so a new story of revenge would be written.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vivica A. Fox, who played Vernita Green in the previous films, expressed her desire to see a third installment. “Oh my god, I can’t wait. The subject pokes its head every two years and always asks me, ‘So, Vivica, Kill Bill 3?’, And I reply, I think they are waiting for my daughter to grow up. You always hear that Quentin falls in and out of Hollywood. He says, ‘I’m done. I’m back. I’ve finished’. The last thing I heard is that he and Uma have been talking and I’d love for them to figure out how to do it. Quentin is great with flashbacks and always finds some kind of way to bring his characters back to life in a movie. So, I really hope Vernita Green takes revenge, “said the actress.

Unfortunately, Tarantino does not seem to decide on the future of this third part, Since he previously declared that this new story would surely never happen, but later he expressed that it was within his plans, so we will have to wait for a confirmation from the director to start getting excited.

Likewise, the director has revealed his desire to only direct ten films and with nine already under his belt, this could be the last opportunity to see the bride again, something that does not sound improbable, given that Vivica A Fox also wants to see ‘Kill Bill 3’ in theaters, hopefully Tarantino listens to his fans, his stars and a new installment of one of his greatest productions.