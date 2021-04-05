A key pull to pave the way for Espanyol

04/05/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

Roger Payró

He said Vicente Moreno after the 2-2 in extremis against Mirandés on March 14 that “if we want to be where we want to be, it has to be adding three by three& rdquor ;. Also the hero of that night in Anduva, a Nico Melamed that this coming Sunday will be 20 years old, he had a clear message: “The victories will come, tranquility & rdquor;. Points could not be escaped against Logroñés, Castellón, Fuenlabrada or Albacete and the mission has been fully accomplished. The return to Primera, closer.

It was four days against teams from the lower zone. There they are also playing their game, but by template, nothing could be expected other than winning. The balance, almost unbeatable. 12 points out of 12 possible with 14 goals in favor, only one against and the addition that this blue and white high has coincided with the downturn of their direct rivals. In this same period of time, Mallorca and Sporting have dropped seven points while Almería and Leganés have lost eight. Espanyol, settled in the leadership, already has seven units of margin over third place.

Now it is time to endorse this good inertia precisely against two of these opponents; Leganés and Almería. The first arrives at home next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. and the date and time of the second was confirmed today: Monday, April 19 at 9:00 p.m. to close the day 35. There Primera may be even closer.

“A dream & rdquor; for Omar

Everything indicates that this final stretch of the league will have an unexpected guest. The injury in Carlos Belmonte of Oscar Gil, who this Tuesday had shoulder tests to know the exact extent of it, led to the debut of Omar El Hilali. “It is a dream that I had since I arrived at Espanyol. I have to thank the coach for the confidence he has given me & rdquor ;, the 17-year-old full-back told the club’s media. “The quarry has always been very united in this club and they have always trusted the players who came up. Hope this continues & rdquor ;, he added.

With Miguelón practically ruled out, the seriousness of Gil’s mishap will depend on the role of Omar. Moreno acknowledged that “we are going right there & rdquor; to cover the right flank of the defense although once Lluís López recover from the coronavirus as well as “other options such as Dídac& rdquor; have an advantage over the young Moroccan, who does point to being regular in all calls.