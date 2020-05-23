Star wars. “data-reactid =” 12 “> One of the key determinations that George Lucas made after filming his movie” A New Hope “was that he decided to keep all the profits that his first film in the Star Wars saga could generate.

After the broadcast of this first chapter in a long story in 1977, we all know what happened: The tape exploded and became super sales.

And one of the geniuses behind the marketing and promotion of Star Wars was Charles Lippincott, who died on Tuesday May 19 at the age of 80 in a Vermont hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

"Charley was one of the founding pillars of the movies and the Star Wars phenomenon," Lucas said in a statement. "He seriously started the concept of licensing movies at a time when the only other company that did it was Disney. Charley was the one who said from the beginning that 'we can make this work' and was the first person to develop Star Wars by licensing and interacting with fans. He had marketing and public relations ideas that were really unmatched."

Lippincott received the title of Vice President of Advertising, Promotion and Marketing from The Star Wars Corporation. He began his career with George Lucas in 1975 and his great challenge was to commercialize “A New Hope”, the beginning of the saga.

This character was key in the sale and promotion of the image rights for the toys of the saga under the signature of the Kenner brand.

In an interview he gave in 2015, Lippincott confessed that he never expected the saga to explode as it did.

"When Star Wars launched, I expected it to do well, but I didn't expect the astonishing and overwhelming response. No one did," Lippincott wrote in 2015. "In our wildest dreams, we couldn't have predicted how massive the hit would be."

Subsequently, Lippincott would promote the science fiction film “Alien”, produce a documentary about comic artists, and promote the 1995 film “Judge Dredd” starring Sylvester Stallone.

