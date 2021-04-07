A Kanye West documentary sold to Netflix for $ 30 million



Kanye West.

Photo: Brad Barket / Getty Images for Fast Company

Kanye west has allowed his life to be documented on film for the past two decades, and the result is a new multi-part documentary that sold to Netflix for $ 30 million.

According to a Billboard report, West partnered with filmmakers who They have spent the last 21 years recording their life combining private home videos with never-before-seen images.

“Sources familiar with the project say that the transmission service has acquired the project, that not yet titledby Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie & Chike, who directed two of West’s first videos: ‘Through the Wire’ and the third version of ‘Jesus Walks,’ ”the outlet reported.

Those same sources revealed that the documentary will address Kanye’s transition to the world of fashion and his failed presidential candidacy; will also address the death of his mother, Donda west, and the devastating effect it had on the rapper.

It is not known if their recent separation from Kim Kardashian will be presented, but the series, still titled, is expected to premiere later this year and it will be until then when that question is resolved.

