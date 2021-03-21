A kamikaze causes a fatal accident on the A2 near Alcalá de Henares

Two drivers died this Saturday night in a frontal collision caused by the vehicle one of them was driving in the opposite direction on the A-2 motorway at the height of the Madrid town of Alcalá de Henares.

When the emergency health services arrived at the scene, the two drivers, identified as both 35 and 38 year old men, were deceased as a result of the strong collision and without the possibility of resuscitation, has reported Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

At 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, 112 received several calls indicating that a vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction on the A2, near Alcalá de Henares. The car was driving out of Madrid.

A few minutes later, and in relation to the same event, Emergencias was notified that there had been a collision between two vehicles at kilometer 28 of the Barcelona motorway.

When the Civil Guard, Firefighters and SUMMA ambulances arrived at the scene of the collision, they found that in each of these vehicles there was a deceased driver and no possibility of resuscitation.

After the authorization of the removal of the corpses, the firefighters proceeded to extract the bodies of the vehicles.

The dead are two men 35 and 38 years old whose identities they have not been provided. The Civil Guard of Traffic investigates the causes of the collision.