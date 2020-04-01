Now the young singer says that he will accept any punishment he might receive for this bad joke …

K-Pop is one of the rising music genres that continues to gain followers around the world and its stars have become true idols for millions of young people.

For that very reason, The publication that singer Jaejoong, one of the components of the South Korean group JYJ, shared on his Instagram account this Wednesday, It caused a great alarm among his fan base, since it announced that he was admitted to a hospital and receiving treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus.

However, as he has come to recognize himself, that information was not true. Apparently, it was just a kind of joke on the occasion of April 1: the date on which the traditional ‘April Fools’ Day ’is celebrated.

In his initial statement, which has already been deleted, the 34-year-old singer apologized even to people whom he could have infected because of his irresponsible attitude by not listening to the recommendations of the government or health authorities. Just an hour later, the performer – whose real name is Kim Jae-joong – turned to Instagram again to announce that he wasn’t really sick.

Although the artist has acknowledged that he went too far and caused unnecessary distress to all his admirers, who were extremely concerned about their health, It has also insisted that its sole intention was to raise awareness of the severity of the current pandemic.

According to the translation made by various media of his latest message, which can no longer be accessed because Jaejoong has deactivated his account on the platform, he assured that he would accept “any punishment” that he might receive as a result of that publication.

