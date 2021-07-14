A judicial association asks Lesmes to resign to force the renewal of the CGPJ

Carlos Lesmes, president of the General Council of the Judiciary, on May 26. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The eyes of the legal world are beginning to fixate on the president of the General Council of the Judiciary, Carlos Lesmes. Among the magistrates, the idea that he resigns so that his departure from the governing body of the judges forces the renewal of the members, pending for more than two and a half years, begins to take shape.

This Wednesday, representatives of Judges and Judges for Democracy (JJpD) have asked Lesmes in a meeting to resign to force the parties to agree to the renewal of this body.

In a press conference after the meeting, the JJpD spokespersons, Ascensión Martín and Fernando de la Fuente, have stated that they understand that all members of the CGPJ must resign due to the current blockage in the renewal of this body. In addition, they have assured that they have asked Lesmes to “take the first step.”

According to JJpD, Lesmes has transferred his “tiredness” to them and has promised to make a decision for the next opening of the judicial year in September, when he will again demand from the political parties the urgent renewal of the CGPJ if by then it has not been carried out.

In addition, those of JJpD have commented that Lesmes has slipped that some type of more forceful decision could be raised if the JJpD initiative was supported by all the judicial associations or if situations such as a majority position among the members arose. Even if the European Union demanded the immediate renewal of the CGPJ.

The JJpD spokesmen have advanced that between this Wednesday and Thursday they will again request a meeting with the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado. And that they already asked him for one in January that was left without an answer to demand that he stop blocking the renovations of institutions such as the CGPJ, the Constitutional Court and the Ombudsman and “sit down to dialogue.”

The members are not comfortable with the latest reform of the law, according to JJpD

JJpD has regretted that the PP is the only parliamentary group that has not yet wanted to meet with them and has described as “inadmissible”, “unsustainable” and “unconstitutional” the situation of “blockade” of the CGPJ.

In addition, the association, of progressive affiliation, has expressed that after the last reform of the Organic Law of the Judicial Power, which prevents the CGPJ from agreeing on appointments when it is in office, the members of the Council “are not comfortable” because they are without the capacity to act. performance.

