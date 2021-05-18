A judge’s decision forces the long-awaited fight between Fury and Joshua to be postponed

The lucrative fight for the unification of the world heavyweight title that the British were to celebrate on August 14 in Saudi Arabia Tyson fury, WBC champion, and his compatriot Anthony Joshua, head of the WBA, the IBF and the OMB, will have to be postponed following the decision of a US judge.

Following the seventh round KO victory of Fury on Wilder in the fight they starred in on February 22, 2020 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a rematch of the tie that ended the one they held on December 1, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the highly anticipated third match between Both were delayed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they never reached an agreement to celebrate it.

After months of bickering and when Tyson fury I had already agreed to fight against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia, the judge’s decision Daniel weinstein to rule that the ‘gypsy king’ must confront Wilder In a third fight before September 15, he will prevent the duel between the two Britons, which ESPN reported would report 75 million dollars per head (about 62 million euros), from being played on August 14.