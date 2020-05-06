The Movistar team highlighted in the last chapter of the documentary ‘The least expected day’ what happened in the penultimate stage of the Vuelta Camino de Toledo, in which the team was singled out for not waiting for race leader Primoz Roglic after suffering a race.

In the last chapter of the serial, the team highlights that it had planned to move the race in the days of Guadalajara and Toledo to cut time for Roglic when Slovenian fell on a curve in the nineteenth stage. Pablo Lastras assured that the team had already planned to move the race at that point. “They reluctantly obey, you tell them you have to take advantage that day.” Something that José Luis Arrieta justified. “It was something I had already thought about since the morning.”

Alejandro Valverde also revealed how those cuts were suffered in the peloton. “At no time did they insult us but they did get in the way, they bothered, it didn’t seem right to them. “ For his part, Eusebio Unzué assured that he would have waited for him, but that they were circumstances of the race. “I wish I had waited for Roglic and the rest of the fallen but this is our sport and misfortunes are part of this.”

From Movistar they also criticized the decision of the judges to neutralize the race to wait for Roglic. “What was not admissible is that the judges neutralized the race”, Arrieta said, although Lastras was more forceful. “Runners were coming behind the car because the UCI allowed it. Then it was interpreted that the race was not launched … We decided to raise the foot, it was not worth continuing with that level of suffering. When we reached the finish line, a commissioner approached us and said ‘I have not benefited Roglic’. Well, you have portrayed yourself. “ Arrieta also justified that the attack was planned. “I showed him the road book with the notes we had. There we went the Vuelta”

The repercussion of this stage also took its toll on the riders. “I didn’t want to go to television, I had a hot pulse, I didn’t want to be wrong. And rivals sometimes have to measure their word, “said Valverde after Miguel Ángel López’s harsh words towards Murcia and Movistar. “The next day he went to apologize. I would not have accepted them,” said Pablo Lastras. Arrieta also reiterated that the team did what it should at that stage. “There was a statement from the team that I do not share. Roglic also acknowledged that it was his mistake in the fall.”