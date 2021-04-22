A judge refuses to withdraw the Vox poster against migrant minors as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office

A Madrid court has refused to withdraw the Vox poster that compares the pension of a retiree with the alleged cost of maintaining unaccompanied immigrant minors (the so-called ‘menas’) and that it has been denounced this Thursday by the Prosecutor’s Office, seeing in the message a possible hate crime. The public ministry had requested this Thursday that the electoral advertising of the party chaired by Santiago Abascal be removed from the Cercanías de Sol station, where it was installed on Tuesday, and from any other place where it had been placed because it undermines the rights of the minors indicated.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM), the head of the Court of Instruction number 48 of Madrid, which is on duty this Thursday, has denied the measure requested by the public prosecutor in the complaint that he has filed against the electoral advertising by estimating “that there is no danger due to delay”It is understood that in the withdrawal of the poster if it is considered to constitute a crime, “nor the appearance of good law.

Once this emergency procedure has been processed, which has been resolved against the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office, it will be the Investigating Court number 53 of the capital that will study the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office, to decide if there is a crime in the electoral message of Vox of hatred against migrant minors.

Among other aspects, the representatives of the public prosecutor’s office consider that the electoral message “transfers not only the supposed economic amount that the maintenance of an unaccompanied foreign minor compared to a pensioner is transferred, thus questioning its ethical and legal character, but also a prejudiced physical image of the minor as a foreign, violent and criminal person“being the representation of the individual” hooded, cloaked and racialized. “

