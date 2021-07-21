a judge overturns a sanction for disobedience

Two police patrols patrol in Ourense (Galicia), on July 4. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The effects of the Constitutional Court ruling knocking down the first state of alarm are beginning to be felt in the fines. The Contentious-Administrative judge number 11 of Madrid has annulled this Tuesday a sanction of 601 euros imposed by the Madrid City Council on a young woman for not respecting the restrictions approved in the first state of alarm.

The sanction was imposed during the validity of the state of alarm and now it is declared non-compliant with the law after the Constitutional ruling that declared the state of alarm unconstitutional and null. Of course, the sentence did not clarify the legal effects in relation to the fines imposed.

Now, the court recalls that the sentences passed in unconstitutionality procedures bind all public powers and produce general effects from the date of their publication in the Official State Gazette.

In this way, it emphasizes that “the decision of unconstitutionality” declared by the court has “retrospective effects insofar as it invalidates the annulled law from its very origin”.

“The judgment of unconstitutionality must be applied even for acts and legal situations prior in time to the publication of the constitutional judgment, and all this because an administrative act (the sanction) issued under the protection of an unconstitutional law would not have been covered in any now, because what the annulled law allegedly provided was an apparent cover and not a real cover, ”the court ruling emphasizes.

In their ruling, the Constitutional magistrates argued that the legal instrument to apply should have been the state of exception, taking into account the “seriousness and extent” of the pandemic, which made it ‘de facto’ impossible for the democratic institutions to function normally while the Citizens saw the normal exercise of rights affected, health services saturated and educational activities “and those of almost any other nature” affected.

