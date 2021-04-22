A judge in Mexico suspends the delivery of biometric data to telephone companies

The protections of the National Register of Mobile Telephone Users (PANAUT), which requires biometric data delivery to the owners of a cell phone, they began to arrive. Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro, Second District Judge of Mexico City, granted yesterday the first suspension provisionedl.

The measure assures the complainant not have your phone line canceled for refusing to share your information. According to the judge, the delivery of personal and biometric data to register a line would not be suitable or proportional. “There is no direct or causal relationship between the existence of this registry and a better investigation and prosecution of crimes,” he said.

The PANAUT has generated controversy for months, when it was authorized by the Chamber of Deputies. A few days ago the Senate endorsed its application and on April 17 it was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. The ruling establishes that the operators will request personal and biometric data when hiring a line.

The measure not only applies to new lines, but also to existing users, who would have a maximum term of 2 years to deliver your information. PANAUT is a new attempt by the failed RENAUT, a decade-old initiative that sought to collect data to combat extortion. The problem is that these data were sold on the black market for just 500 Mexican pesos (20 euros).

The President of Mexico, in favor of collecting biometric data “to combat crime”

Photo by George Prentzas on Unsplash

Today, Judge Gómez Fierro granted five provisional suspensions to the same number of people who challenged the PANAUT. The decision generated annoyance from the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel López Obrador, who in his traditional Mañanera, charged the magistrate.

According to the head of the Executive, Lack of control over SIM cards and phones contributes to organized crime crimes. López Obrador accused Judge Gómez Fierro of “protecting the potentates”, alluding that it was the same magistrate who granted protection against the electricity law.

The president of Mexico showed images of a recent arrest, where weapons and multiple phones were seen. The idea of ​​the president is that a registry would help to have better control to avoid crimes. What it does not consider is that the only people who would not give up their personal data would be … criminals.

According to R3D, organized crime uses all kinds of mechanisms to avoid the use of mobile phones associated with your identity. Among them the cloning and duplication of SIM cards, calls by VoIP (Skype) or lines from other countries that do not require registration.

To the above we would have to add the thousands of telephones that are stolen every day in public transport. If we consider that reporting a mobile theft is a way of the cross in Mexico, and that our information will remain up to 6 months in the PANAUT database, we would all be presumed guilty of any crime that is committed with our telephone.

The protections to PANAUT will become a constant in the next few months. Some legislators have already threatened to go to the Supreme Court of Justice to overturn the ruling.

