A judge forces the Community of Madrid to educate a girl with a disability in an ordinary center

The head of the Administrative Litigation Court number 33 of Madrid has forced the Community of Madrid to school a girl with a disability in a regular school, just as his parents wished, and against what was ruled by the autonomous administration.

The ruling estimates in part the Sponsored links filed by the parents in the name and on behalf of the minor, against the resolution of the Vice-Ministry of Educational Organization, which confirms in appeal the resolution of the Directorate of the Territorial Area of ​​Madrid-Capital, which denies the minor’s schooling in an ordinary center with supports and orders their schooling in a specific special education center.

Thus, this resolution is annulled for being contrary to law and recognizes the right of the minor “to inclusive education and their schooling in a regular education center with the appropriate support for their needs, “so that” the minor’s schooling is agreed in the center chosen by her parents, with the flexibility of the educational stage below her chronological age. “

According to the sentence, the minor was born in 2015 with a chromosomal deletion known as Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, which implies a lag in the psychomotor, cognitive and communicative apparatus. In April 2016, the early care team carried out a first psycho-pedagogical assessment of the minor in order to determine her special educational needs. In addition, a permanence in the First Cycle of Early Childhood Education was processed so that the girl remained at the level 2-3 years in the 2018-2019 academic year, in an ordinary center. However, the minor did not attend school due to a medical indication.

When it was time for schooling, in April 2019, the early care team demanded that parents before the evaluation authorizing a change in educational modality for his daughter, to which they refused, so this evaluation was not carried out at that time. Days later, the evaluation was carried out without parental authorization.

Parents consider this fact “especially relevant because before knowing the educational needs of the minor the Administration already intended her to be enrolled in a special education center “, against the parents’ desire to enroll her in the center where the father works as a teacher.

In May of that year the parents held an interview with the Specific Schooling Support Service for Students with Special Educational Needs of the Madrid Capital Territorial Area Directorate, after which the Inspection issued Favorable report for schooling in a special education center. No schooling resolution was issued for the 2019/2020 academic year, and the parents filed a claim.

In the month of July, the Directorate of the Territorial Area of ​​Madrid Capital resolved by declaring the non-admission of the minor in an ordinary center, and before the appeal of the parents, the Administration made a new appraisal of the girl, issued in October with the same conclusion and without parental involvement. Faced with the impossibility of enrolling her daughter in an ordinary center in September 2020, the minor was enrolled in a special education center, sharing a classroom with children between the ages of 7 and 14, “being that the right thing for her is to share it with children of 2 or 3 years close to its size and development “.

UN Constitution and Convention

In their appeal, the parents claimed that their daughter had been subjected to a discriminatory treatment prohibited by article 14 of the Constitution in relation to their fundamental right to education in article 27 and non-compliance with article 49, all in accordance with articles 2 and 24.2 a) of the UN Convention on the rights of individuals with disabilities, by not allowing access to ordinary school, basing its decision on the clinical characteristics of the girl, without having carried out an analysis in the ordinary school context, essential to determine her educational needs and without having made all the means available possible to achieve full inclusion, as required by the Supreme Court.

The ruling considers that the double mandate of inclusion and the effectiveness of that right “requires administrations to have a specific provision of means to ensure that integration into the ordinary educational system with the due adaptations based on the needs of the interested party and it is only possible to go to the special education center system if it is justified that once the efforts for integration have been exhausted, the appropriate option is that under those conditions it would justify a different treatment “.

It also refers to the doctrine established by the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court: “It is unequivocal that the right to education is linked to guarantee of human dignity, given the importance that it acquires for the full and free development of the personality, and for the same coexistence in society, which is reinforced through the teaching of democratic values ​​and respect for human rights, necessary to establish a democratic society advanced “.

The sentence emphasizes that the expert explained that the minor had been schooled in a special education center “sharing a classroom with children between 8 and 14 years old, without any of her age, which does not contribute to their development and learning, but it is harmful. She should go to school with children 2 or 3 years younger who are similar in development and size to her own. It should also be borne in mind that schooling is requested in a center where their father or mothers are teachers. “

“From everything that has been done in this process, it is concluded that the resolutions of the Administration they do not explain the reason For which he considers a disproportionate burden “the education of the little girl in an ordinary center at such an early age.” From the record it is deduced that even before the evaluation of the minor, special education was already considered adequate, without having studied at the girl in the school context and without exhausting the possibilities of her inclusion “, he adds.

As explained by the expert and reproduces the sentence, the girl’s relationship with her sister “helps her communication, tends to imitate what other children do, so it would be very positive if she went to the same Center as her sister” and where she also works. as a teacher one of his parents (both are teachers). Schooling under these conditions “is essential for its integration given that, according to the tests, she also shows participation and interaction with other children, “he concludes.