A judge extinguishes alimony to two children who denied “even the greeting and the look” to their father

l Court of First Instance No. 8 of Valencia has passed a judgment that extinguishes the alimony in favor of some children of legal age and in charge of the father, considering the inexistence of a relationship between them has been proven, reports the portal Economist & Jurist.

According to the order, the father “has always sought to maintain the relationship, repeatedly, but the children reject him outright and remove him from their side.” “Although this Judge tried to find out the causes of the rejection and refusal to relate the children with the father, he does not find any basis, understandable, coherent or of transcendence so that both deny even the greeting and the glance to his father “says the car.

This extinction of alimony has retroactive effects, Therefore, it becomes effective from the filing of the claim.

According to Economist & Jurist, the father exposed the lack of relationship between the father and his children, a man and a woman. In the first case, I had not seen him for more than one, while in the case of the second, there were three years of disconnection.

The father was unaware of the studies or the academic level of your children, which on the other hand, according to the car, did not offer good performance in this regard.

According to the order, “it has been proven, by virtue of the admitted and practiced test (…), that both children, it is not that they have no relationship with the father, that they do not have, they just don’t want to know anything about him. “

The car explains that the boys came to “recognize that the father has tried and asked to interact with them on numerous occasions. A fact not only recognized but also accredited via WhatsApp, authenticated by a computer expert “.