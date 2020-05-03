Alex Morgan (left) and Megan Rapinoe celebrate a goal at the 2019 World Cup.Christian Hartmann / .

The players of the United States national soccer team suffered a defeat in the courts on Friday when a judge rejected their demand for salary equalization. The players had sued the US Soccer Federation on the grounds that they were not paid well enough relative to the men, when they have won four World Cups and the men did not even qualify for the last championship. The judge considers that there is no basis to seek salary improvement in court.

The lawsuit was filed on March 8, 2019, taking advantage of the symbolism of Women’s Day. In it, the entire US national team (28 players) argued that “it has generated more profit, it has played more games, it has won more games and championships and it has generated more television audience” than the men’s team. That same year they would end up winning the World Cup in France. Before, they held the record for viewers of a soccer game in the USA, 23 million, in the 2015 World Cup final. Players like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and historical players like Mia Hamm, Hope Solo and Abby Wambach, are most famous in United States than the men’s selected.

The text detailed how the players of the men’s team charge a minimum per match regardless of the rival and the result. Instead, they only charge if they play against teams in the top 10 of the FIFA classification and only if they win. Consequently, the maximum salary to which a player of the women’s team can aspire is $ 99,000 a year, on the basis that they play 20 friendlies, while that of a man can reach 263,000.

“The WNT (Women’s National Team) has charged more on average per game and cumulatively over the demand period than the men’s team,” says judge Gary Klausner of the Central District of California. The judge argues that in collective bargaining for their contract, the players renounced the same men’s bonus scheme in exchange for a secure base salary. For example, the judge affirms, they only charge if they play, while they charge even if they do not jump onto the field as long as they are called, although later the earnings depend on the results. The women, the judge affirms, cannot say now that they are unhappy with their conditions based on the money they could have earned if the characteristics of what was signed were other. The players claimed $ 66 million in compensation for the money allegedly not received.

“We are disappointed with the decision, but we will not stop working hard for equal pay,” Molly Levinson, who acts as a spokesperson for the players, said in a statement. Levinson announced that they will appeal the decision. In a tweet, the group’s captain and media leader, Megan Rapinoe, said: “We will never stop fighting for equality!”

We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY. – Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 2, 2020

However, the judge only dismisses the salary part of the lawsuit. In the players’ complaint there were also other grounds for discrimination. For example, they denounced the lack of equality in the support that the Federation gives to their sport, the promotion that is given to them or the ease of traveling or training, compared to the men’s team. The trial start date is June 16 in Los Angeles.

