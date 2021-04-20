A journey towards the greatest of our fears. First trailer for ‘Paraso’

Movistar + presents the first official preview of ‘Paradise’, an original series to premiere on the platform on June 4 that is created by Fernando Gonzlez Molina together with the scriptwriters Ruth Garca and David Oliva. Gonzlez Molina himself directs the seven episodes, each lasting about 50 minutes, of which this series consists, the first series of Movistar + with a fantastic cut in which suspense and adventure go hand in hand with emotion and excitement. mystery.

‘Paradise’ It is set in the Spanish Levante at the end of the summer of 1992, in any small town on the coast. Sandra, Eva and Malena, 15 years old, disappear into a disco without a trace. The police do not seem to be looking in the right direction, so Javi, Sandra’s little brother, begins an investigation with Quino and lvaro, his best friends, and Zeta, the class bully. Together they discover that those who have their sister are not of this world …

Pau Gimeno, Cristian Lpez, Len Martnez, Hctor Gozalbo, Mara Romanillos and Patricia Iserte lead the cast of this original production by Movistar + and Globomedia (The Mediapro Studio) which also includes “adults” such as Macarena Garca, Iaki Ardanaz or Gorka Otxoa, among others.

For Domingo Corral, director of Original Production at Movistar +, it is “our first original series of a fantastic genre. It is a very ambitious and entertaining production in which suspense and adventure go hand in hand with emotion and mystery. . It has enough original and particular elements to become a milestone in our fiction. Once again, we have opted for creative freedom to carry out a brave and unrestricted proposal. In the same way, we have opted for new acting talents. ” .

For Laura Fernndez Espeso, General Director of The Mediapro Studio, the series “takes place at a very specific time and place, the 90s in a small Levantine town. However, the great challenge of the series is to transcend all that to tell us a story of friendship and loyalty, of universal feelings, that can happen in any time and place, where the fantasy genre is also a narrative vehicle at the service of it. The series has been a great production effort for The Mediapro Studio, not only for the special effects, but also for the setting, for which we cannot have better allies than Movistar + and Fernando Gonzlez Molina himself at the head of a top-level creative, technical and artistic team. We hope it will be a great success ” .

The co-creator and director Fernando Gonzlez Molina explains that the series “was born from all our childhood and youth obsessions. Spielberg’s cinema, Joe Dante’s, John Hughes’s, Zemeckis’s. That need to immerse yourself in a parallel reality is the main one objective that has led us to build this magical Paradise. Paraso’s ambition is to seat the whole family in front of the television. Deep down, our story speaks of loss, of the need to transcend, of adolescence as that vital moment in which we feel lost and also capable of everything. It talks about growing up and being an adult, and the fear that that causes us. And that life is not worth living if it is not to live it with the people we love. “

Ruth Garca, creator and scriptwriter of the series, assures for her part that “it portrays a time of uncertainty in which everything is done for the first time. An initiatory journey of maturity that speaks of the discovery of love, of the construction of an indestructible friendship. between four normal and ordinary boys, who become heroes, but who are fish out of water in a world where it seems that there is no space for them. The series is the return to the movies of the 90s, to the cinema with which we grew up and that made us love the job of telling stories. “

The filming, which lasted 15 weeks, took place throughout 2020 in different locations in Valencia (Albufera Natural Park, Sueca; El Perell, Xilxes; Requena; Oliva and Villargordo del Cabriel), Alicante (Benidorm; Altea, Jvea). , Santa Pola, Calpe, Sierra Helada and Alfaz del Pi Natural Park) and Madrid.

Finally to mention that to celebrate the premiere of ‘Paradise’, Movistar + will launch an attractive content offer that will delight those who remember with emotion those 90s and the youngest who want to discover that time that serves as a reference to the series. Movistar VHS (dial 23) will be an ephemeral channel based on our retro-summer of ’92. The one in which the music of Mecano and OBK sounded, we rode our bikes, we burned the arcades and spent the nights watching movies from the video store. In Movistar VHS will be available some of the films that the protagonists of the series will have found in the video store in their neighborhood. A tribute to ‘Paradise’ and his entire universe.

