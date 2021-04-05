A journalist from ‘Time’ denies Andrea Levy after a tweet addressed to Íñigo Errejón

The cover of ‘Time’ magazine. (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

The journalist of the prestigious Time magazine, Lisa Abend, has published a message on her Twitter account after the commotion caused by a tweet from the culture delegate of the Madrid City Council, Andrea Levy.

The leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, has shared on his Twitter profile that his proposal for a four-day work week and 32 hours a week has appeared on the cover of Time magazine.

The Anglo-Saxon publication points out that it can become an example to follow. “The proposal has been controversial, as expected, but its time may have come,” the report said.

A message to which Andrea Levy has responded saying: “Do not pass false covers to Errejón who is coming up poor …”. A tweet that he ended up deleting shortly after several party leaders told him that he was wrong and that this news does appear in the European version of the magazine.

It was the journalist Lisa Abend, author of the text, who has come out to clarify what happened after receiving numerous messages on Twitter.

The journalist explained that she has experienced “a small storm of tweets” about whether her news about the four-hour workday has really appeared on the cover of her media or not.

Abend has confirmed that Time publishes different editions and that it is in the European version that it appears on the cover. In the US edition it does not appear on the cover but it does appear in the magazine. “It is not a fake news”, has sentenced.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.