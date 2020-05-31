The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has received a harsh correction from a journalist from The New York Times during the press conference this Saturday. The correspondent of the American media asked about the deaths in Spain by covid-19 and his count and dropped his analysis like a stone on the president: “I do not know of any other country that has taken 2,000 deaths,” said the editor on the ups and downs of Health. as for the figures.

Pedro Sánchez He has responded with generalities and obviousness up to a certain point: “The Government of Spain has maintained absolute transparency of information from the beginning,” he said, assuring that the uncertainty with the data is not something that only happens in Spain and that “some perspective will be needed »When the pandemic passes to know the real numbers. “That reduction in deaths has had to do with strictly scientific criteria,” he said.

“Regarding the number of deceased, we have offered daily data of all kinds, there have been press appearances by the doctor Simon, from delegated authorities … It is a source of pride. Spain has been held accountable to itself, “continued the president, before adding that” until a few months have passed and we cannot have a calmer analysis, we will not know exactly what the actual number of deaths is. “

After defending the “absolute transparency” of the Executive when it comes to giving data on the number of deaths from covid-19 during the health crisis, and explained that the modification made to the data has been made by “technical criteria”.

Death acknowledgment

At that moment has recognized what has been denounced palmar evidence by all the opposition and by infinity of mass media: that Health is not communicating the number of real deaths caused by the pandemic. In other words, he is hiding them.

Exactly, this has been his explanation by ensuring that until a few months have passed and the pandemic has been definitively overcome, “you cannot have a much more real and calm analysis with a certain perspective”, so until then, it will not be possible to know what the real number of deaths due to covid-19 will be. What the Government is doing is “precisely, to count, right now, with a certain perspective, what is the real number of deceased«.

Sánchez has argued that when the numbers of fatalities have changed, both increasing and decreasing, it was for “strictly scientific and technical criteria”, and that the experts will then study the real impact that the pandemic has had in Spain .

“This is happening all over the world, in all countries it is inevitable to have this debate, pandemics have this mystery that can only be resolved in a few months, when we have a much truer knowledge of the disease we are facing” , commented Pedro Sánchez, who recalled at the beginning of his appearance that the United States has exceeded 100,000 deaths and that “only” in the State of New York there are more fatalities than in all of Spain.

Other countries

“Very few countries have had this accountability, not only in the Congress of Deputies, but before public opinion, as Spain has had; It is a source of pride, Spain has been held accountable to itself, “he said when asked by a journalist from a US newspaper about the continuous changes in the death toll from coronavirus.

Thus, according to Pedro Sánchez, “the Government has maintained absolute transparency of information from the beginning, especially in matters related to COVID-19.” “We have given daily data of all kinds so that citizens can understand not only from a quantitative point of view, but qualitatively, what we were facing,” he said.

In addition, he stressed that there have been daily press appearances by both Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) of the Ministry of Health, and other competent authorities, to give the latest data on this disease in Spain.