A Johnson adviser warns of a new wave of infections in the United Kingdom and recommends postponing the deconfinement

The microbiologist Ravi Gupta, one of the advisers of the British Government, warned this Monday that the UK is “on the brink” of a new wave of infections driven by the Indian variant and recommended “postponing” the total lifting of the confinement, scheduled for June 21.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Gupta warned that although the total number of new infections is relatively low, due in part to the vaccination program, the positive cases are growing “exponentially” and “at least three quarters of them are of the new variant”.

Faced with the prospect of generating a new wave of infections, Cambridge University academic advised delaying removal of all restrictions by “a few weeks” that the conservative government had planned to approve for June 21.

“If we look at the costs and benefits of what would happen if we were wrong, I think it clearly favors opting for a delay,” said the member of the so-called New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag).

Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, spoke in the same vein, lamenting on “Times Radio” that people have set the date of June 21 when the virus “requires adaptation” to a “dynamic” situation.

For his part, when asked by the BBC, the Minister of the Environment, George Eustice, reiterated that The Government will decide on June 14, according to the evolution of the data, if it lifts all restrictions next month of the confinement imposed in January, and said that “nothing is ruled out.”

June 7th The Conservative Executive also plans to review the “green” list of countries that it considers safe as a travel destination – exempt from quarantine -, in which Spain aspires to enter, but the pressure for the Indian variant threatens the reopening of tourism.

According to data from Sunday, the United Kingdom registered 3,240 new infections in 24 hours, 26.8% more than a week ago, with 6 deaths, 42.9% more.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, the country has recorded 4.48 million positive cases and 127,781 deaths, while 25.3 million citizens have already received two doses of the vaccine.