A job offer reveals what the name of Apple’s next new operating system may be

Manufacturers of mobile devices that work with products from different areas, such as smartwatches and tablets, usually opt for different platforms (because there is no other or by their own decision), seeing that Apple is one of these cases. The brand expanded to iOS with iPhones, watchOS for smartwatches, iPadOS for tablets, tvOS for Apple TV and now, apparently, Apple prepares homeOS.

A platform that, by that name, seems to be oriented to the HomePods and perhaps to own devices around the HomeKit platform. Something that is still in the status of rumor, but that arises precisely days before WWDC 2021, Apple’s great event of the year at the level of software presentations.

A job offer with an unpublished term

Our colleagues from Applesfera spoke about this possibility through the tip of the Catalan developer Joan Lluís Díaz. The trigger? A classic: a job offer on the Apple website.

Specifically, the offer focuses on the search for a software engineer who is dedicated to the Apple Music service and who, they specify, will work with the operating systems “iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS”. A term that we had not seen described by the house until now, although coincidentally it is not a new name (clears its throat in Microsoft).

As seen in the text, although the offer focuses on tasks around Apple Music as we have said, some clue of this possible new platform can be discerned. The company groups it into “mobile” operating systems, iPadOS and iOS, which fits in the possibility of seeing it on mobile devices like, perhaps, that rumored HomePod with Apple TV integrated.

If so, Apple’s speakers could go from being based on tvOS to being based on this new platform. But we will have to wait to see if this is confirmed and if so, learn more details.

This also fits with the rumor that Apple might have its own HomeKit accessories in its sights, especially considering that current HomePods are stationary and the company talks of a “mobile operating system.”

A little less than a week before WWDC we put this in the pool, although it is expected to be the big day for a new macOS and iOS 15. If all this is confirmed, including that hybrid between HomePod and Apple TV, Apple could present competition more direct from products such as the Google Nest Hub or the Amazon Echo Show, perhaps materializing in a HomePod with a screen. We will see if in a few days we leave doubts or not.