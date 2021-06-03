A Japanese ‘transformer’ will analyze the lunar surface in 2029

In the space race to perform the next trip to the moon manned by human beings there are many countries competing for the first place. But, unlike previous forays, many have chosen to join. It is the case of Artemis missions, directed mainly by NASA, but with the collaboration of other agencies, such as ESA, CSA and JAXA, and private companies, such as Spacex. However, regardless of these collaborative works, each country is paving the way with its own projects. For example, the Japanese space agency, JAXA, has just announced that it will send to our satellite a kind of mix between the BB8 from the Star Wars saga and a transformer.

This last name is due to the fact that he will travel to the Moon with a almost spherical shape; but, once there, it will unfold to become a vehicle much more ergonomic. What is not clear is when it will take off, since several missions of this space agency have had to be postponed in recent years. At the very least, they have announced that the launch will take place in 2029. But what else do we know so far about this curious lunar transformer?

A transformer bound for the Moon

JAXA / Tomy / Sony / Doshisha University

The lander for this transformer robot will be built by the toy maker Tommy, In collaboration with Sony and Doshisha University. But even if it is built by a toy company, it is not a game.

The lander will be built by toy maker Tomy

Its objective will be to study how the low gravity, the relief and the dust of the selenite surface will affect the movement of vehicles. Thus, the buggies of astronauts traveling to the Moon in the future can be manufactured to move more efficiently.

At the moment we know that the robot it will measure eight centimeters in diameter and weigh 250 grams. Once it reaches its destination, it will unpack, releasing a wider casing and two wheels, joined together by an axis.

Finally, JAXA has announced that the data of interest that they collect thanks to their transformer robot will be available to any other space mission. For now, as explained in IFLScience, some agencies such as the Canadian CSA or the Mohamed Bin Rashid Space Center of the United Arab Emirates have already expressed their willingness to put vehicles on the Moon, so this information could be very necessary for them. Will be in 2029? We will have to wait to find out. Meanwhile, projects to put humans back on our satellite are sure to continue to give us many surprises.

