Japanese doctor and infectious disease expert Kentaro Iwata believes that the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will not take place in the summer of 2021, as expected, due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

“There are two factors necessary for the Games to take place: that Japan have COVID-19 under control and that the rest of the world has it under control. (…) Japan could control the disease, but I don’t think that will happen in every country on Earth, ”the Japanese epidemiologist said Monday at a telematic press conference.

Iwata, one of the first voices to raise the alarm about the management of the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantine in February, says he is “very pessimistic” about this matter. “Unless they organize the Games in a very different format, without an audience or with very limited participation, I don’t think they will be held”, Exposed.

Unlike other sporting events in which several countries participate, hundreds of nations attend an Olympic Games, “you have to invite many athletes from many countries, which is not very compatible with this COVID-19, which is a pandemic” .

This was the opinion of the epidemiologist, with field experience in the SARS or Ebola outbreaks, in an appearance to address the management of the pandemic in Japan, where cases have progressively increased since the sports event was postponed to exceed 11,000 infected and about 250 dead.

The figures are far from those recorded in certain countries in Europe or the United States, a difference that Iwata attributes to the fact that Japan “was very lucky because it was very successful in its initial strategy to control outbreaks”, although not in the entire country, as shows the large number of cases in Tokyo or Osaka (west).

“The number of new cases is relatively stable and my fear is that there will be an explosion of cases, which has not happened, despite the fact that the number of tests is below adequate.“Said the doctor.

Faced with conspiracy theories that Japan may be covering up cases and deaths from the pathogen, Iwata said he believes government data is “relatively reliable” despite its restrictive testing policy.

“The Government has never tried to count all cases, from the beginning. The official number should not be considered as a precise number, (…) if not as an indicator of the trend”About the acceleration or deceleration of the spread.

Although the epidemiologist believes that Japan’s initial strategy worked well, he also believes that the country should have prepared sooner and better to change it if it ceased to be effective, as he points out that it has happened.

“Japan, historically speaking, is not very quick to change strategy. It takes a long time to switch to a plan B, because doing so is admitting that the first one failed. (…) The increase in tests, hotel rooms for mild and asymptomatic patients are the type of measures that we have needed since February ”, he considered.