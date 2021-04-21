A Jane Austen quote encoded in a polymer

If one plan of happiness fails, human nature turns to another; if the first calculation is wrong, we make a second better: we find comfort somewhere

This quote from the novel Mansfield Park by Jane Austen has been encoded in a polymer by a group of researchers at the University of Texas at Austin (USA), who chose this passage because “it is edifying in these difficult times and is easily understood without the context of the book.”

The researchers, who publish their progress in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, have used a novel technique of data storage molecular to encode the Austen quote in a series of oligomers.

The team claims to have developed a data encoding method, using plastics similar to urethane, which allows a higher density of information than those based on DNA

The encoding method allows for a higher information density than DNA-based approaches. Specifically, in this work we have used plastics similar to urethane —Highly accessible and structurally modifiable chemical raw materials — rather than nucleic acids.

The authors compressed the quote into a bit string using an algorithm before converting it to the hexadecimal number system, which consists of 16 symbols and allows computers to organize large strings of binary digits.

Exact reproduction of the passage

The resulting 158 character hexadecimal string was then synthesized into 18 oligourethanes, of 10 monomers each. To decipher the newly encoded information, they sequenced the oligomers and entered the sequencing data into a decoder software, which assigned the molecules to their corresponding hexadecimal characters. Eventually, the team succeeded in reproducing the intact passage with complete accuracy.

In order to verify the technique, the researchers asked a colleague who was not affiliated with the project to ‘read’ the coded material following a series of instructions. The participant correctly deciphered all but two characters on his first try and, when given a slightly modified set of instructions, he correctly read all the monomers on his second try.

According Eric Anslyn, Professor of Chemistry at the American university and one of the authors, the study “represents a further step in the long-term goal of using synthetic polymers defined by the sequence for the storage of information, and inspires new work that deepens in the use practical use of molecules to store information ”.

Scientists continue to search alternatives to sustainably and profitably preserve the increasing amount of data that society produces. Molecular methods offer an especially attractive solution because they can retain information at much higher densities than the main technology-based technologies. silicon.

“In theory, any kind of information can be encoded in polymers,” says Anslyn, adding: “In fact, we’ve already seen books and pictures, among other things, stored in molecules.”

However, despite the enormous information storage potential in polymers such as plastics, until now they have not been achieved profitable approaches, efficient and reproducible on a large scale to ‘write’ and ‘read’ information.

