A Jamaican in orbit

Simeone has molded a very consistent block to the point of making him champion. The stars who are turning years are joined by great young players and all of this soldier with players of notable level that make the team aspiring to everything again. One such player is Trippier. The international full-back with England came to Atleti two seasons ago in exchange for 22 million and now he could be sold for a higher amount to Manchester United, something striking given that he is close to turning 31. In the event of his departure, Atlético de Madrid must sign a full-back with the ability to earn ownership from day one.

Currently, in the first team are Santiago Arias (returning from his assignment in Germany) and Sime Vrsaljko, with too much tendency to injuries. In top form they are two players of a similar level to English, but so far they have not been able to demonstrate it in the Metropolitan. Well, the objective to land on the right wing mattress could be in the Premier League, specifically in Norwich. This is clear from the rumors that place the promising Max aarons in the orbit of Simeone. Although he has a Jamaican passport, this 21-year-old footballer is an English international in the lower categories and is expected to make the leap to the senior team soon.

Daniel farke, coach of the ‘Canaries‘, talks about the interest aroused by his lane in recent times from teams such as Arsenal, Everton de Benítez or Atlético himself. “We are happy with Max. But in this business you can never say never, “he said. Farke. “I’m pretty sure we can keep him. We have a great group, a great spirit. I am quite satisfied with our business so far. All the kids we have signed will improve our squad ”, said the coach.