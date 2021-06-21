a hypothetical prototype of Renault and Ikea that is assembled at home

Automobile production has changed a lot in the last century. Modular platforms have made it possible to build all kinds of cars on the same basis and make them easier (and cheaper) to assemble. And there are those who think that the future could be assemble the cars with our own hands as if it were a piece of furniture. That is precisely what the project we see today is about. Is named Höga and would be a prototype of Renault and Ikea most striking.

We speak conditionally because neither the French car manufacturer nor the Swedish company have come together to make a car. This project is the work of Ryan schlotthauer, a design student at the College for Creative Studies in the United States, in which he has tried to capture his vision of future mobility. Users could buy the kit to assemble their Höga at the Ikea. They would take home a box containing 374 pieces to assemble the vehicle, although some would come assembled by Renault so that the buyer only had to assemble 114 pieces.

Once assembled, it would be a two-seater vehicle exclusively for the city. It has measures of 2.32 meters long1.57 meters wide and 1.88 meters high; with a wheelbase of just 1.36 meters. More than a car, it could be considered a light quadricycle, in the style of the Citroën AMI. I know would access through a front door as if it were a BMW Isetta and it has a very simple interior that barely has the steering wheel and a mobile or tablet holder that acts as an on-board computer.

It is a somewhat utopian project today, as it would have some Legal issues to consider. It is difficult for the authorities to allow cars assembled by unskilled hands to circulate, as the gap in road safety could be significant. If mistakes are already made when assembling Ikea furniture, what would it be like if a user incorrectly assembles this vehicle. In any case, the project draws a lot of attention and its creator even dares to put a price on it. This hypothetical Höga from Renault and Ikea would cost $ 6,500, about 5,360 euros to the current change.

