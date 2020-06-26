“Whoever has a dog has a treasure.” We have heard this phrase repeatedly in the hard months we have lived, in a time of confinement. And how true it is. And not only for the obligatory walks that, so gladly, we have found with our dogs.

Those of us who are fortunate to have lived with our hunting dog, know what we are talking about and in addition to being our faithful companion when it comes to hunting, he is one more member of our family and of our lives.

A hunting dog can live perfectly with us, in our houses and with our children. In this way, he becomes much more than our hunting companion, they become playmates and guardians, the smallest of the house.

Like people, dogs have their personality traits well marked, depending on each breed and the education that is offered to them, since each of them has its particularities.

For this reason, I have chosen some of the races that, far from being true athletes on the field of play, accompany us in our efforts the previous day of going out onto the field.

Weimar Shorthaired Pointer

A breed of hunting dog that falls in love with its great beauty and elegance. It is a large dog, which can weigh between 28 and 22 kg, males and females, respectively. They are agile, courageous, guardians, but also very affable who love family life. With good training and socialization, you will be a faithful and dedicated companion.

Springer spaniel

Despite being a breed of dog, originally bred for hunting, especially in countries like France, properly trained and socialized will be a happy companion dog and a great playmate for children. They are dogs that need to exercise a lot.

Epagneul Breton

Traditionally, it has been a hunting dog. But more and more families choose to adopt a copy. Of course, as long as you can dedicate time for them to exercise a lot and are well stimulated. Without these premises, they can get bored and develop behavior problems. And it is that these dogs are very energetic, playful, intelligent and they really like to learn. They weigh around 20 kg.

Labrador

This is probably the (originally) hunting dog that you will have seen the most in the houses of friends or family. It belongs to the family of retrievers (like the golden one) and, as you know, it is the ideal companion for the family, very obedient and responsive to training. Be careful, because they have a tendency to get fat. Males can weigh up to 36 kg, while females 32 kg.

Beagle

This is another of the most common dog breeds in houses. Their size, their personality and their ease of adaptation make them perfect for family living. Of course, they are quite barking, due to their guardian instinct. They get along very well with children and other animals. They do not usually weigh more than 10-12 kg.

Pointer

Without a doubt, it is a perfect breed of dog to be at home, since whenever it receives a good training and socialization, it enjoys a great character: affectionate, friendly with the whole family, very intelligent and obedient. Plus, he loves to please and respond to the tasks assigned to him. It can weigh about 25 kg.

Irish setter

Another great family companion is this cute Irish setter. In addition to its great beauty, elegance and bearing, this breed of dog stands out for being extremely sweet. It is one of those animals that, no matter how many years pass, will continue to be a cub that will conquer the hearts of the whole family.

There are quite a few breeds of hunting dogs, which I don’t mention, but which are also great roommates.

In my case, I have lived for many years with an Andalusian hound, and I assure you that, to this day, he is the best companion dog that I have ever had.

Good weekend!