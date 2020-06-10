According to data from NASA’s past Cassini mission, the moon Titan is moving away from Saturn a hundred times faster than previously thought.

Titan is currently 1.2 million km from Saturn, and it moves away about 11 centimeters per year. During ten close flybys between 2006 and 2016, the spacecraft sent radio waves to Earth.

Titan

Theories assumed that in systems like Saturn, with dozens of moons, outer moons like Titan migrated out more slowly than closer moons because they are further from the gravity of their host planet.

Titan’s drift rate findings also provide important confirmation of a new theory that explains and predicts how planets affect the orbits of their moons, he explains. Valery Lainey, main author of the work published in Nature Astronomy:

This result brings an important new piece of the puzzle to the much-debated question of the age of Saturn’s system and how its moons were formed.

Cassini observed Saturn and its moons for more than 13 years before depleting its fuel supply. The mission immersed it in the planet’s atmosphere in September 2017.

Titan is the only known moon with a dense atmosphere. The first person to suggest that Titan could have an atmosphere was the Spanish astronomer Josep Comas i Solà in 1907 due to the effect of darkening on the edge. The origin of the Titanian atmosphere is unclear, but it has been proposed that for much of the history of the Titan Solar System it was a world without it, with nitrogen and methane frozen to the surface and looking like a large version of Triton, Neptune’s largest moon.

