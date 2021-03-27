A hundred Spanish scientists send a letter to the government to increase protection against contagion by aerosols

The letter is signed by the most prominent Spanish scientists: they ask the government to adopt “urgent and more effective measures to prevent the transmission of covid by aerosols.”

The signatories insist on “carrying out all possible activities in the open air” and on “keeping parks and gardens open, as a safe alternative”

They consider, among other things, that schools “have received ambiguous and even contradictory information” on how to avoid this transmission.

The AIREAMOS.org platform, together with more than one hundred scientists and experts

in the fields of engineering, virology, medicine or veterinary medicine, among many others, he has written an open letter that they have sent to the Government of Spain, the 17 autonomous governments and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

Among the signatories, more than a hundred, are many of the leading scientists in this country. Margarita del Val, Adolfo García-Sastre, Javier Ballester, José Luis Jiménez, Sonia Villapol, Juan José Badiola, María Cruz Minguillón, Elena Jiménez, Antonio Alcamí, Carmen del Arco, Raquel Bello-Morales, Ignacio de Blas, Alfredo Corell, Julián Ezquerra or Santos Huertas, among many others. And the letter continues to add adhesions still.

Scientists consider that, given the accumulating scientific evidence that aerosol (airborne) transmission is very important, there are eight urgent actions that governments can implement to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Consider very important to clearly explain the contagion mechanism: the infected exhale aerosols containing the virus and behaving like invisible smoke. This transmission mechanism is especially important indoors, where the risk of contagion is about 20 times greater than outdoors.

Among the eight measures, the use of masks stands out, putting great emphasis on gap-free fit, and removal of uncertified masks in Spain or the European Union.

Scientists insist on do all possible outdoor activities to reduce the risk of contagion. Therefore, it is proposed keep parks and gardens open, as a much safer alternative than closed rooms.

It is emphasized that terraces with enclosures are equivalent to interior spaces with difficulty to ensure adequate air renewal.

The document insists on the fundamental importance of ventilation with outside air to reduce transmission indoors. The letter sent emphasizes that It is crucial to establish efficient ventilation guidelines: It must be carried out continuously and, especially if natural ventilation is used, it must be crossed and distributed.

It does special mention to educational centers, spaces with a high occupancy density, where the air is shared for many hours a day. Until now, the centers they have received ambiguous and even contradictory information.

We consider It is essential to implement in a generalized way optimized ventilation strategies with outside air, using CO2 meters and continuous, cross and distributed ventilation

To ensure a low level of risk it is necessary use CO2 meters, as the best low-cost technological solution available to verify sufficient ventilation at all times.

They also ask the administrations urgently take active responsibility for air cleaning technologies, addressing aspects such as filtering and defining the recommendations for use, the sizing and installation criteria and the characteristics that must be certified by the manufacturers.

It is also requested that position themselves on the effectiveness of other technologies such as photocatalysis, ionization, ozone, UV, etc., identifying the associated risks and developing the necessary regulations in this matter.

They consider that capacity limitations have little technical justification and should be replaced by criteria of effective sanitation of the indoor environment. This must be accompanied by the development of verification procedures and regulations (or, simply, explicit adoption and adaptation of some already existing ones), as a way of guaranteeing a low risk of contagion and also of provide companies and freelancers with the concrete and stable frame of reference that they need and have been demanding.

The letter also raises that the authorities make a strong commitment to disclosure, as a basic pillar in the fight against the pandemic, making the population aware of the basic ideas about transmission of COVID-19 and the most effective prevention measures.