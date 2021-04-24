a hundred only at the Ausiàs March residence

The Valencian Community has registered 307 new cases of coronavirus since the last update (125 more than on Friday), 100 of them corresponding to a single outbreak in the Colegio Mayor Ausiàs March of Valencia, and adds 6 new deaths (the same number as the previous day).

As reported this Saturday by the Ministry of Health, the 307 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update put the total number of positives in 389,481 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

By provinces: 50 of the new infections have been detected in the province of Castellon (40,066 in total); 67 in Alicante (146,084 in total); and 190 in Valencia (203,329 in total).

The notable increase in cases compared to previous days is largely due to the massive contagion detected in a Ausiàs March residence hall in Valencia, has informed Health.

Thus, once all the screenings have been completed and with the complete result of this center, the confirmed 100 cases (85 residents and 15 among workers).

In addition, they have registered 6 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 7,288: 791 in the province of Castellón, 2,773 in Alicante and 3,724 in Valencia.