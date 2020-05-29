A hundred Guatemalans gathered on the extreme right protested this Thursday from their vehicles to demand the cessation of confinement to the Government, in order to “open the economy” and allow them to “return to work”, as many assured in their slogans .

From their cars adorned with Guatemalan flags on the windows and other places, the protesters advanced from El Obelisco, in the southern zone 13, towards the Plaza de la Constitución in the heart of the capital of the Central American country under the slogan “let’s not break Guate “

Clad in allegorical masks with the national coat of arms in the center, some personalities known in the country for the pulse they had against the anti-corruption fight during the expired mandate of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) left their homes to conduct themselves in group to the central park and demonstrate their rejection of the restrictions.

Former deputies such as the ultra-conservative Fernando Linares Beltranena – lawyer for retired military intelligence general Luis Fernando Ortega Menaldo -, members of the organization Guatemala Immortal or the director of Public Relations of the Francisco Marroquín University (private), Luis Figueroa, paraded.

The protesters entered the Historical Center of the capital and one of the main avenues of the country and ran into a tense moment with a group of riot police from the National Civil Police that prevented them from passing, because during the state of calamity Due to the coronavirus, meetings of people are prohibited, according to the Public Order Law.

Minutes after arguing that they were being denied free movement, the police wall was dispersed so that the protesters entered the Plaza de la Constitución, where some of them got out of their vehicles with their flags and continued to throw slogans in front of the Palace. Nacional de la Cultura (Government office).

Another of the visible faces of the movement against government measures was former congressional candidate and columnist Giovanni Fratti, who assured the media that “crisis management has already failed. The virus has already got out of the control of the president (Alejandro Giammattei), it has already left the places of containment and the only thing that remains is to support the president in the health issue ”.

Asked about the fear of becoming infected due to having gathered outside their vehicles in the central park, Fratti said he was sure of the “sanitary measures” they established, such as the use of the mandatory mask (by the Government) or the alleged distancing. social that was mocked at times, when some anonymous participants came to shout in favor of freeing the economy.

“I don’t have to fall dead, we want to work,” one of them shouted. Another asked for “public transport”, suspended by Giammattei from March 15.

One woman claimed that “without work there is no life” and another wore, “Let us work, president.”

Fratti agreed that the non-conformists have “the right to rebel against illegal orders. We are here to tell the president that we are not going to abide by the 15-day closure, ”because the president last Sunday suggested the possibility of establishing a total curfew for two weeks if the contagion trend rose to 500 cases a day.

After stressing that they were not seeking “government alms”, Fratti emphasized that “all the most advanced economies in the world: Italy, Spain, the United States, Germany, all those economies that have many more cases than Guatemala are already opening their economy. So it is a lie that locked up we are going to heal ”.

Currently, the country registers 4,145 positive cases of COVID-19 with 68 deaths, the first of them registered on March 15, two days after the first case was detected.

Since March 22, the Government of Guatemala decreed a partial curfew in the afternoons, which was originally established from four in the afternoon to four in the morning and which now prohibits the movement from five in the afternoon to five in the afternoon. the morning, in addition to a complete closure to mobility on weekends.

.