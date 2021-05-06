A humanity without sleep. ‘Disomnia’ trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the future sci-fi drama ‘Dysomnia‘, a film directed by Mark Raso and starring the Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez (‘ Miss Bala ‘) that will have its premiere on the broadcast platform on June 9.

Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe destroys all electronic devices and robs humanity of the ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for inexplicable insomnia before its fatal effects wipe out the human race. When Jill, a former soldier, discovers that her little daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.

Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, Gil Bellows, with Barry Pepper and Jennifer Jason Leigh complete the cast of the film, which is based on a script written by Raso, Joseph Raso and Gregory Poirier. Next the trailer.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.