A human or technical error, and not just the sandstorm, caused the ship to run aground in the Suez Canal

The director of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Usama Rabie, assured this Saturday that the sandstorm it was not the “main cause” of the stranding of the ship Ever Given, which has blocked the canal.

Rabie has not specified a specific reason that caused the incident, but has explained at a press conference that there is “other factors”.

Until now the official version attributed to the sandstorm on Tuesday the maneuver by which the ship crossed in the channel and has caused a 321 boat jam, as Rabie revealed this Saturday.

These vessels are stuck in the canal itself or are anchored waiting to be able to cross this strategic route for trade from around the world.

On the other hand, this Saturday a operation to tow the huge ship, 400 meters in length, a length of four football fields, after the excavation carried out around the jammed bow of the ship, as previously reported by Rabie.

The operation involves nine huge tugboats whose success “depends on many factors, including the direction of the wind,” as explained in a statement issued late on Friday.

The Dutch firm Boskalis, owner of the emergency response team contracted to assist in the rescue operations, has indicated that the efforts could take a few days as long as even heavier tugs make an appearance.

“Heavy tugs, with a combined capacity of 400 tons, they will arrive this weekend. We hope that a combination of tugboats, sand dredging in the bow and high tide will allow us to release the ship early next week, “Peter Berdowski, Boskalis CEO, told Dutch TV show Nieuwsuur on Friday. the night.

In addition, in the next few hours an overland crane will arrive on the weekend to relieve the ship’s load by unloading its containers. “If we can’t get it off next week, we’ll have to get some 600 containers from the bow to reduce weight, “he added.

The ship was stranded on Tuesday and has since caused a unprecedented traffic jam on one of the busiest commercial routes in the world, which has caused the diversion of more than 200 ships and the paralysis of goods worth 9,500 million euros a day.