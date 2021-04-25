A huge Bolmaro and a great Gasol lead Barça in Andorra

04/25/2021 at 2:40 PM CEST

Barça avoided any confusion despite the losses it accumulated and took the victory of the court from a diminished MoraBanc Andorra (63-79) in the best match of Leandro Bolmaro with the azulgrana shirt.

AND

BARÇA

MoraBanc Andorra, 63

(23 + 14 + 18 + 8): Sergi García (6), Senglin (8), Albert Pons (-), Oriol Paulí (13) and ‘Tunde’ (7) -titling quintet-, Hannah (18), Jelínek (2), Parakhouski (4), Kulvietis (5) and Guille Colom (-).

Barça, 79

(26 + 18 + 10 + 25): Westermann (2), Bolmaro (26), Abrines (4), Smits (9) and Pau Gasol (16) -starting team-, Pustovyi (-), Víctor Claver (5) , Sergi Martínez (6), Kuric (5), Hanga (6) and Oriola (-).

Referees:

Emilio Pérez, Alberto Sánchez and Iyán González. Without eliminated

Incidents:

Match of the 33rd round of the Endesa League played at the Andorra Sports Center. No audience

The Argentine base gave a recital, promoting the Blaugrana triumph, with 26 points -four triples- and four assists, being by far the best of the game.

In a rotations duel, Pau Gasol had his chance and played his best game, with 16 points and 8 rebounds, in 22 minutes of play. Now it’s time to go back to concentrating on double duelo that awaits Barça this week against Zenit

Break for four players

Jasikevicius did not want to take any risks and left his most decisive men out of the game for what lies ahead next week against Zenit . Without Mirotic, Calathes, Davies and Higgins, Saras traveled with the 11 available players to Andorra, and with the obligation to move the bench to give the whole team a break.

With Pau Gasol back in the starting team, Saras put Westermann and Bolmaro in command. The Argentine was the great protagonist of the first quarter, eager to contribute, along with Sergi Martínez and Pustovyi, the ‘victims’ in the Euroleague.

Thanks to Bolmaro’s three almost consecutive triples, the Catalans managed to go 9 (8-17), against Andorra, where only Hannah responded, the other name of the first quarter, with 11 points. Minimum Barca income at the end of a quarter without too much defense, after a triple by Hanga (23-26).

Constant rotations

With constant rotations of Saras, the Barcelona team became more serious in defense. Without Hannah on the track, the most clairvoyant of an Andorra diminished by casualties and the lack of competitive rhythm, the maximum of Barça arrived (32-44).

With the return of Hannah, Andorra recovered offensive gunpowder, although the advantage was for the visitors at halftime (37-44) and with a huge Bolmaro (17 points), who broke his record as a blaugrana

Gasol scored a triple at the beginning of the third quarter (37-47) in a match that seemed comfortable for Barça. Although the return of Hannah, with the help of Senglin, Andorra’s two most effective players, It allowed Ibón Navarro’s men to recover the difference (51-52) and they even turned it around with an incredible 14-0 partial (55-52).

The Barça remakes itself in the final quarter

They were the worst minutes of Barça, with many inaccuracies in attack and lost balls (6), -only 10 points in the quarter-, leaving the duel completely open (55-54).

Pau Gasol played his best game with Barça, like Bolmaro

| EFE

Although Barça got serious in defense, and Andorra, trying to maintain the necessary level. ran out of strength, before the exhibition of Bolmaro and the best minutes of Pau Gasol, who achieved his best offensive performance (16 points, 8 rebounds), to end with a more than comfortable victory (63-79) and with his mind already set on the double duel against Zenit.