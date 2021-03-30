A huge asteroid will speed past Earth in March

How fast is this object traveling?

2001 FO32 will travel at astonishing speed relative to Earth at its closest approach: at about 124,000 kilometers per hour; about 100 times faster than the speed of sound and about a third faster than lightning when traveling from the atmosphere to the ground. A very fast cosmic traveler.

Monitoring asteroids

Bodies over about 100 meters in size cause explosions at ground level in the giga-ton range, or billions of tons. Such collisions would devastate entire countries. There is about a 1% chance that such an impact will occur in the next century.

As a curiosity, the US space agency, NASA, states that so far some 25,000 NEOs have been identified, including a handful of comets and a host of asteroids. Of all of them, just 2,100 have been classified as potentially dangerous. Due to the gravitational pull of various planets, the trajectories of asteroids are constantly changing, and there is a possibility that over centuries and millennia, changes in the orbits of these potentially dangerous NEOs will cause them to cross Earth’s orbit. That is why it is so important to track these asteroids in the coming decades to study the development in their orbits and any possible changes in their trajectories.

No known asteroid poses a significant risk to Earth for the next 100 years. The greatest currently known threat is an asteroid named (410777) 2009 FD, which has a less than 0.2% chance of hitting Earth in 2185., according to NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO).