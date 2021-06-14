A huge and mysterious star plays hide and seek in the center of the Milky Way

06/14/2021 at 10:02 AM CEST

An international team of astronomers led by the University of Cambridge has discovered a mysterious giant star towards the center of the Milky Way, more than 25,000 light-years away from Earth. The star VVV-WIT-08 is 100 times bigger than the Sun: it suddenly “goes out” for months and then returns in full brightness. It could be the manifestation of an unknown variety of binary star system.

According to a press release, everything would indicate that the giant star is accompanied by another star or a planet, forming a binary system. His companion is surrounded in turn by a opaque disk, which covers the “blinking” star and causes it to disappear and reappear in the sky. The research has been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Although the existence of binary systems in which one star outshines another is known, astronomers were surprised in this case because it is not usual to see that a star of these dimensions interrupts its brightness for so long, and then reappears in the sky. firmament.

Along with VVV-WIT-08, the researchers discovered two other stars with similar characteristics, something that suggests the presence of a variety of binary star system that has not yet been identified or studied. The findings were made based on observations made with the VISTA telescope, operated by the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

Unique properties

The new research is part of the VISTA Variables in the Via Lactea survey (VVV) project, which has been working for a decade in the search for stars with variable brightness, specifically in the infrared part of the light spectrum. However, the discovered giant star modifies the intensity of its brightness both in the spectrum of light visible to humans and in infrared light.

The specialists also indicated that there is some precedent regarding similar star systems. For example, Epsilon Aurigae is a star that dims in brightness by exactly half every 27 years – dwarfed by a monumental disk of dust.

In the same sense, a star named TYC 2505-672-1 is part of a binary system discovered in 2016: it is eclipsed for 69 years, in what constitutes a record so far for this class of systems.

But the properties discovered in VVV-WIT-08 also fail to be explained based on their main antecedents. For example, while Epsilon Aurigae decreases its brightness by 50%, the new giant star discovered in the galactic center almost completely disappears: darkens exactly 97%.

Mysteries to be solved

As the dimming cannot be explained solely by the presence of a companion star, nor is it a phenomenon that can be located in any of the prevailing theories regarding binary star systems, astronomers cannot yet fully explain the behavior of VVV-WIT. -08.

However, as previously indicated, everything would point to the action of a large opaque disk that outshines the huge star.

Adding to the enigma further, the scientists indicated that there could be around half a dozen such star systems, made up of giant stars and large opaque discs.

It is also strange that the disks orbit so far from the giant star in these systems, exerting their influence at a distance inconceivable in other models studied.

From now on, researchers will try to discover new characteristics of these binary systems, especially in terms of the way in which they evolved. At the moment, these giant stars who play hide and seek still have many mysteries to deliver.

Reference

VVV-WIT-08: the giant star that blinked. Leigh C Smith et al. Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab1211

Photo: artistic recreation of the binary star VVV-WIT-08. Credit: Amanda Smith.

