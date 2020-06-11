After its good financial results for the first quarter of 2020, and while it continues to reap very positive figures on fiber and mobile portabilities, the MásMóvil Group has been in the news in recent days for having received a purchase offer of 3,000 million euros (almost 5,000 million if we include the debt).

Today, we return to talk about the company, specifically, its premium brand MásMóvil, which within the business segment, has just launched a new service called MÁS WiFi Premium. Thanks to it, from a monthly fee of 6 euros, companies can have a hotspot or WiFi access point to provide connection to your clients through a wireless network and a router.

MÁS WiFi Premium is a new service with which MásMóvil aims to offer added value to its Business segment. His goal is that both small businesses and freelancers They can share with their clients the WiFi access of their establishments in a secure way through a wireless network and a router.

Also, for more security, PLUS Premium WiFi separates the private network from the public one, thus avoiding possible data theft and allowing you to navigate with ease, since, according to the operator, it complies with “the highest standards of security and legality”.

The device is “plug and play”, which means that, in addition to an easy and quick installation, it allows to easily manage the connections of all clients. Also offers multiple connection profiles without affecting the business network and gives the possibility of incorporating the corporate image of the business, access to the portal and personalization of it to carry out advanced marketing campaigns adapting the information to each client.

PLUS Premium WiFi has a cost of 6 euros per month (VAT not included), but, as a launch offer, the operator offers the first month free. According to MásMóvil, it is especially intended for hospitality and catering businesses, as well as waiting rooms for medical centers or spaces dedicated to leisure and culture, such as coworkings, libraries or cultural centers, for example.

