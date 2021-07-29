a hotel whose beds are real cars

Have you ever dreamed of having a bed that was a race car? If you are passionate about luxury cars, your childhood dream can finally come true.

This original hotel is totally inspired by the automotive world to such an extent that the beds are made of real cars.

Via v8hotel

The V8 hotel is located in Stuttgart, Germany, and has 26 themed rooms. All the decoration, including the sheets, murals and various details, is related to the automotive industry: race tracks, gas stations or car washes are some of the simulated environments that can be chosen as accommodation.

But without a doubt the strong point is its double beds, which allow guests to sleep in real cars like a Martini Porsche Boxster, a Citroen DS, a Cadillac Coupé de Ville, a Jaguar XJ2.S, a BMW E36, a Wrangler Jeep or an Alfa Romeo from the 70s.

For the most demanding, the Mercedes suite offers the full deluxe experience– This is a four-story suite featuring a private rooftop terrace, sauna, living room with 47-inch television, and kitchen.

Via v8hotel

The themed rooms can be booked for a price starting from 284 euros, while the price of the Mercedes suite starts at 655 euros per night. The hotel also has packs of family experiences, visits to the automobile museum and a race room with racing simulators for the enjoyment of children and adults.

Via v8hotel

Via v8hotel

Via v8hotel

