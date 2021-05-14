A hospital disconnected a 43-year-old Hispanic despite opposition from his family



Andrés Banda.

Relatives of a Hispanic from 43 year old who died in a California hospital, a center with which they had a legal dispute to avoid being disconnected from an artificial respirator, are now asking for an independent autopsy to determine if there was medical negligence, they told Efe.

The Andrés Banda’s family, who was hospitalized in intensive care at the Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC), in California, filed a request last March before a judge to prevent the hospital from disconnecting the Hispanic from the artificial respirator that kept him alive.

Last Tuesday, the family lost the legal battle and the medical center proceeded to disconnect Banda, who had been hospitalized last January for causes related to covid-19, to later be placed in intensive care due to pneumonia. and other complications.

The Hispanic died within hours of being disconnected Tuesday night.

Andrés Banda Jr., son of the hospitalized patient, explained to Efe that they are requesting an independent autopsy to establish “the true causes of death.”

On March 3, the hospital had scheduled to disconnect the Hispanic from the artificial respirator after declaring that he was brain dead, as they informed the family, but the wife and children noticed several reactions that they had captured on video and from that day began a legal battle that they ended up losing.

“The same day they were going to disconnect it, I said to my mom, ‘Look, he just moved his hands!’“, He told Efe Banda Jr. last March.

Banda’s relatives allege that the hospital did not want to collaborate with them.

Efe has tried to contact a spokesman for the medical center, without obtaining a response so far.

LLUMC is the teaching hospital of Loma Linda University, a private Adventist center, and is the only academic hospital in the entire Inland Empire area, which comprises part of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Latinos make up the population most affected by the pandemic in California with 55.8% of infections and 46.5% of deaths related to contagion.

