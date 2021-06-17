A hormonal analysis of the placenta could predict complications in pregnancy

06/17/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

Currently there are no sufficiently effective methods to identify early disorders of pregnancy.

These are usually diagnosed during the second or third trimester of pregnancy, when they have already caused Adverse effects both in the baby and in the mother.

However, they have found that hormonal biomarkers of placenta they could predict which women would have pregnancy complications.

This is what shows a study carried out by researchers from the University of Cambridge that has been published in the journal Nature Communications Biology.

An innovative model

Using mouse models, the researchers observed the protein produced by the placenta.

They then compared them with samples of blood pregnant without incident and of those with gestational diabetes.

With this experiment, they discovered that around a third of the proteins that they identified they changed in women during disturbed pregnancies.

The team developed new methods to isolate and study the endocrine cells in the mouse placenta.

The choice of these cells is due to the fact that they are secrete hormones During pregnancy.

Thus, they profiled the placenta to identify these hormones and create a Map full of protein on the organ.

This map was later compared with data sets from studies from the human placenta and the researchers discovered this great biological overlap.

From the first trimester of pregnancy

With this discovery, a earlier diagnosis, since the hormonal levels of the placenta can be analyzed from the first trimester of pregnancy.

This advance supposes detect complications early very serious such as diabetes and gestational hypertension or delayed intrauterine growth, among others.

The study estimates that these disorders, which affect one in 10 pregnant women, could be avoided by examining these biomarkers.

In this way, long-term health problems for the baby such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

The importance of the placenta

The placenta is a complex biological organ, the only temporal organ in the human body.

It forms and grows from the fertilized egg and is adheres to the wall of the uterus.

In addition, it evolves throughout pregnancy adapting to the needs of the fetus depending on its development.

Its main functions They are:

Filter some molecules and prevent the passage of others Serve as a vehicle for the transport of nutrients that the fetus needs to develop Allow oxygen to reach the fetus and eliminate carbon dioxide Prevent the mother’s immune system from identifying to the embryo as a foreign body and serves as a barrier against bacteria from outside Produces estrogens and other female sex hormones, essential for the final implantation of the embryo in the wall of the uterus Prepares the breasts for lactation and allows the mother’s body adapts to the evolution of the pregnancy.

Despite its importance, the placenta is an organ very difficult to study in women and is not exempt from complications, such as:

Placental abruption. This disorder can take away oxygen and nutrients from the baby and cause heavy bleeding in the mother. It could lead to premature delivery Placenta previa. This condition occurs when the placenta partially or completely covers the cervix. It is more common in early pregnancy and can resolve as the uterus grows. Attached placenta. This condition occurs when blood vessels and other parts of the placenta grow too deep into the wall of the uterus. This can cause heavy blood loss during labor Retained placenta. If the placenta is not delivered within 30 minutes after delivery, this is known as a retained placenta. If left untreated, it can lead to a serious infection.

This is why its ability to function properly is vital for the lifelong health of mother and child.