A hoax in networks mobilizes thousands of people to go to be vaccinated on Holy Thursday even if there is no appointment

A hoax spread on social networks has caused this Thursday that thousands of people have come this Thursday to the vaccination point of the Sadus university sports center in the Sevillian neighborhood of the Bermejales, as reported by the Junta de Andalucía.

The hoax claimed that those who approached this Holy Thursday to the center of the Sadus could be vaccinated even if they didn’t have an appointment, just by suing it.

This caused this morning a agglomeration of people in the facilities and that it interferes in the normal vaccination process of those that were formally cited, something that is the responsibility of the propagators of the hoax, according to the mentioned sources.

At that vaccination point, two thousand people had been cited today, practically all over eighty years

In social networks, witnesses in the area reported that the volume of attendance was very high and that there were 5,000 people when 2,000 were cited.