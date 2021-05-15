A hit with the tires gives Migno pole

05/15/2021

On at 13:30 CEST

The Moto3 ranking It was marked by the uncertainty of the weather at Le Mans, the drivers went out onto the track with dry tires and before completing the first lap they had to enter the pits due to the rain. The undecided drivers with the tires on a track that had wet areas, have resumed the classification with less than half the time to finish Q2 and Öncü and Masià have started to set the best times.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

Andrea Migno he decided to go out with slicks and took pole with a time of 1: 47.4 which will serve as a reference for the rest of the grid for Sunday’s race. Jaume Masià on water tires he tried to steal Migno’s time but finally finished third after a tremendous Ricardo Rossi, which will start from the first row for the first time, will take away the second position.

Gabriel Rodrigo will come out 5th and Garcia 8th. Darryn Binder and Jeremy Alcoba They have been the last of those classified for this Q2 and will start 16th and 7th respectively. Pedro Acosta he failed to enter the final fight for pole position and will start far behind (21st) in Sunday’s race.