Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using observations from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). The image shows a shiny ring formed when light curves in intense gravity around a black hole. This coveted photograph provides the strongest evidence to date of the existence of supermassive black holes and opens a new window to the study of black holes, their event horizons, and gravity.

The Horizon Event Telescope (EHT), a planetary-scale telescope, consisting of eight radio telescopes and forged through international collaboration, was designed with the aim of capturing the first images of black holes.

In a series of simultaneous international press conferences, EHT researchers have shown the first direct visual evidence of a supermassive black hole and its shadow.

This is the first image of a black hole. It has been captured by the @ehtelescope. The image shows the black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy located in the nearby Virgo cluster. The central dark region is the shadow of the black hole #EHTblackhole pic.twitter.com/OPK9Ct75WK – CSIC (@CSIC) April 10, 2019

The image shows the black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy located in the nearby Virgo cluster of galaxies. This black hole is 55 million light years from Earth and is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun.

The EHT connects signals from radio telescopes, scattered across the globe, to form a virtual, Earth-sized telescope with unprecedented sensitivity and resolution.

This landmark is the result of years of international collaboration and offers scientists a new way to study the most extreme objects in the Universe predicted by Einstein’s general relativity, a century after the historic experiment that confirmed this theory for the first time.

It is a historical landmark in astronomy obtained by a team of more than 200 researchers. Black holes are extraordinary cosmic objects, of enormous mass, but extremely compact. The presence of these objects affects their environment extremely, curving spacetime and overheating any surrounding material.

“We have accomplished something that seemed simply impossible just a generation ago. Technological advances and the launch of new radio telescopes over the last decade have allowed our team to create this new instrument, designed to see the invisible, “said EHT director Sheperd S. Doeleman.

“When you are immersed in a bright region, like an incandescent gas disk, we expect a black hole to generate a shadow-like dark region, something already predicted by Einstein’s general relativity that we have never seen before“explained the director of the scientific council of the EHT, Heino Falcke, from the University of Radboud (Netherlands).

“This shadow, caused by gravitational curvature and light absorption by the event horizon, reveals a lot about the nature of these fascinating objects and has allowed us to measure the colossal mass of the black hole in the M87 galaxy,” he detailed.

Multiple independent EHT observations, each analyzed using different image reconstruction methods, have revealed a ring-shaped structure with a central dark region: the shadow of the black hole.

“Once we were sure that we had captured the shadow, we were able to compare our observations with a wide series of computer simulations including the Physics of curved space, superheated matter, and powerful magnetic fields around the black hole. Many of these features of the observed image agree surprisingly well with our theoretical predictions, “says Paul TP Ho, EHT board member and director of the East Asian Observatory.” This reaffirms our theoretical interpretation of the observations, including mass estimation. from the black hole. “

The creation of the EHT has been a formidable challenge, requiring the modernization and connection of a worldwide network of eight existing telescopes located in remote areas at high altitude. These locations include volcanoes in Hawaii (United States) and Mexico, mountains in Arizona (United States) and Sierra Nevada (Granada, Spain), the Chilean Atacama Desert and Antarctica.

EHT observations employ a technique called Very Long Base Interferometry (VLBI), which synchronizes telescopes around the world and takes advantage of Earth’s rotation to form a gigantic virtual telescope the size of our planet. Observing at a wavelength of 1.3 millimeters and thanks to the VLBI technique, the EHT achieves an angular resolution of only 20 microseconds of arc, enough to be able to read a newspaper in New York from a cafe in Paris.

The launch of the EHT and the observations that have been announced today represent the culmination of decades of observational, technical and theoretical work. Several Spanish astronomers have participated in this scientific milestone. José Luis Gómez, researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) at the Andalusian Institute of Astrophysics (IAA), has developed one of the three algorithms used for the reconstruction of the images of the shadow of the black hole in M87. In addition, Gómez is one of the coordinators of the scientific article, published today, where these images are presented and analyzed.

Antxon Alberdi, director of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA), leads research on the formation of relativistic jets from the growth around supermassive black holes. Iván Martí-Vidal, from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), designed the algorithms that allowed the ALMA data (the most sensitive element of the EHT) to be combined with the rest of radio telescopes; He is also coordinator of the polarimetry group (whose main objective is to study the role of magnetic fields in the vicinity of the black hole).

Miguel Sánchez-Portal (director of the Institute of Millimeter Radio Astronomy –IRAM), Salvador Sánchez and Ignacio Ruiz (engineers), Pablo Torné (researcher) and Rebecca Azulay (University of Valencia) have participated in the organization, configuration of the technical equipment and in the making observations from the IRAM 30-meter radio telescope in Sierra Nevada, Granada.

“The Event Horizon Telescope has transformed our vision of black holes from a mathematical concept into something real that can be studied through repeated astronomical observations,” said Gómez.

