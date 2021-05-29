A historical French rugby player reaches a sponsorship agreement with the LGTBI dating app Grindr

The Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque has as a new sponsor Grindr, the well-known LGTBI dating app. A movement highly celebrated by the community and which shows the involvement of the whole French against homophobia.

The historic French rugby team and Grindr made their union public in a statement. “Grindr is excited to sponsor JB Aldigé and the Biarritz Olympique Paus Basque Rugby Club. The club has participated in the fight against homophobia and has engaged with Grindr to continue its action for inclusion and acceptance through its league and rugby.”.

The French club has always been very involved with him LGTBI collective. Without going any further, the official Twitter account of the Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque has as a profile image the team crest over the rainbow flag.