A historic night of ‘almost’ world records at the Trials

The United States Outdoor Athletics Championships, the famous ‘Trials’, experienced a spectacular day at dawn on Sunday (Spanish time) with a plethora of impressive brands that some of them placed one step away from world records as the second best brands in history.

A few hours before the reappearance of Orlando Ortega in the Spanish Championship, American Grant Holloway confirmed his big moment after breaking the world record of 60 hurdles in Madrid in the winter season, he stopped the clock in the semis at a spectacular 12.81 (second best record ever, just one hundredth behind his compatriot Aries Merritt’s record) and won the final with 12.96.

By the way, two other news about this men’s high hurdles event in Tokyo. The controversial Jamaican for his running and current Olympic champion Omar McLeod won his semi-final at the Jamaica Championship with a magnificent 13.04, while the Russian Serguei Shubenkov (bronze in Rio’16) obtained permission to compete as an independent after the persecution to which he has been subjected by World Athletics for an alleged case of doping that did not exist.

In a spectacular 400-meter hurdles final, Rai Benjamin credited 46.83 and thus became the second fastest athlete of all time to five hundredths of the world record of also American Kevin Young (46.78) to present his clear candidacy for Olympic gold with the Norwegian Karsten Warholm as his great rival. And also watch out for Kenny Shelmon, who was second with 48.08.

At just 17 years old, Erriyon Knighton continues to make history and stopped the clock at a brutal 19.88 in the 200m semi-finals to break the U18 world record again with three others classified under 20 seconds: Kenny Bednarek (19.90), the renowned Noah Lyles (19.91) and Isiah Young (19.99).

Erriyon Knighton, a minor who breaks the mold

In the female category, the day brought another two second best marks in history. The first one was obtained by an outstanding Gabrielle Thomas with 21.61 in the 200 meters, only behind the impressive 21.34 that the missing ‘alien’ Florence Griffith has held since Seoul’88 as a universal record with 21.34. Three other athletes fell below 22 seconds in the final: Jenna Prandini (21.89), Anavia Battle (21.95) and Tamara Clark (21.98).

And to conclude and in a new sample of the absolute expansion of American athletics to tests that historically it had ‘passed’ olympically (pun intended), reigning world hammer throwing champion DeAnna Pryce threw the artifact at 80.31 to become the second woman to overcome the barrier of the 80s with the Polish and world record holder Anita Wlodarczyk (82.98).

DeAnna Price is the second woman to exceed 80 meters

Also shining in pole vault was one of the great candidates for gold in Tokyo, a Katie Nageotte who rose to 4.95 to become the fifth best of all time behind the great Russian Yelena Isinbayeva (5.06) and from the American Sandi Morris (5.00), although tied with another Russian (Anzhelika Sidorova with 4.95).