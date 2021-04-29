A Hispanic was murdered for no reason while waiting in the Starbucks Drive Thru



Alexis Carbajal.

Alexis Carbajal He was 24 years old, wife, mother, sisters, and he had no idea how fatal Tuesday night would be when he left home.

The young Hispanic is one of the fatalities of the shooter who caused chaos in Los Angeles in multiple shootings and was killed by the police. He was in his car when he was killed, while his wife was injured.

Local police identified Carlos López-Meléndez as the suspect of unleashing shootings in at least five places in the city in the early hours of Tuesday and in which two people died.

López-Meléndez, 50, was killed during a confrontation with police after a long manhunt that ended about 30 miles southeast of the city, in Orange County.

The shootings, which occurred over a period of about 30 minutes just miles away in the center of the city, appeared to be random, the lieutenant told local media. Raúl Jovel, of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

López-Meléndez shot three men, two of them fatally, early Tuesday morning.

Carbajal was waiting in the drive-thru of a Starbucks coffee shop with his wife.

The suspect stopped next to them and, after an exchange of words, opened fire on the young couple, killing Carbajal, while the Latino’s wife was also wounded in the attack.

The family has asked for help with expenses through a GoFundMe campaign.

A video shows the terrible moment of the incident.

The LAPD has not ruled out that the attacks by the Hispanic were hate crimes, as two of the victims are Asian.

One of the victims was Mingzhi Zhu, 42, who was driving his car for Uber, while another Asian was injured when a bullet grazed his head.

The suspect also fired at two other cars before sparking a nearly three-hour chase that ended in the city of Fullerton, when police used a spike strip to deflate the tires of the vehicle he was traveling in.

Lopez-Melendez fired through the windshield after police tried to negotiate with him to surrender.

This is the second shooting in less than a month caused by a Latino in the so-called metropolitan area of ​​Los Angeles.

On March 30, Aminadab Gaxiola González killed four people, including a 9-year-old boy, and left the minor’s mother badly wounded in the city of Orange.

In this case, the authorities explained that the Latino knew all the victims. The attacker survived after confronting authorities and is awaiting trial.

With information from EFE

